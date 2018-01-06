Government mum on DEH’s Roydell Carter’s status

Government declines to comment on the status of Department of Environmental Health Director Roydell Carter nor the audit examining escalating overtime at the department. Cayman 27 reported last month Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn confirmed Government is looking at what she described at the time as “an escalation of overtime at the DEH over the last 18 months.” She also said Mr. Carter had not been suspended from his post.

And in November, Cayman 27 obtained an internal email from Mr. Carter instructing staff that no overtime would be paid for two months without ministry approval. We reached out to DEH and Ms. Ahearn today (5 January) to ask about Mr. Carter’s status as various media outlets today reported he had been suspended. We also asked whether there is a legal matter involving government and Mr. Carter. Government declined to answer on both fronts. We also asked whether the overtime set to be recorded this week by DEH employees working to clear garbage piled up throughout the island was approved by the ministry. Government declined to comment on that as well Saying only the special operation would continue over the next few days before normal operations resume next week.

