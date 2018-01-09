Gov’t denies DEH boss Carter suspended, but won’t confirm type of leave

Government Monday (8 January) refutes media reports that Department of Environmental Health Director Roydell Carter is suspended.

Government did confirm he is on leave but would not confirm what type of leave he is on. Government typically does not place employees on suspension, but rather required leave.

Several media outlets Friday (5 January) reported Mr. Carter is suspended.

Government on that same day refused to answer Cayman 27’s questions regarding Mr. Carter’s status with the DEH, nor whether there is any ongoing legal matter between Mr. Carter and Government.

Last month, Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn confirmed Government is looking at what she described as “an escalation of overtime” at the DEH.

In November, Cayman 27 obtained an internal email from Mr. Carter instructing staff that no overtime would be paid for two months without ministry approval.

Today, Government Information Services sent through the following on behalf of Ms. Ahearn:

“Contrary to reports in the media, DEH Director Roydell Carter has not been suspended and there are no funds unaccounted for at DEH. Mr. Carter is currently on leave and Dr. Paulino Rodriguez is acting director in his absence.

We asked specifically what type of leave Mr. Carter is on, including whether it’s required leave.

A Ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

