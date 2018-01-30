GT Seniors fashion show

Seniors got to flaunt gems from their wardrobe on Thursday (25 January) night at a fashion show hosted by the George Town Community Development Action Committee.

The night included dinner served by George Town MLA’s David Wight, Kenneth Bryan and Prospect MLA Austin Harris. The fashion show was judged by MLA Barbara Conolly and activist Lucille Seymour. Programme facilitator Dorline Welcome said the night served as a good opportunity for people to get loose and have fun.

“Because we realized that our seniors need more social activities and we want them to make sure they come out and let down their hair and just have their swag, show off their swag,” said Mrs. Welcome.

The night was open to those 50 years and older.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

