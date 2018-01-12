Gusty weekend ahead: Cayman Islands forecast for 11-12 January

Thu 84°F 72°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Fri 85°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS South to southeast 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming north to northwest 5 to 10 knots by night. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

Sat 85°F 75°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS North 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming 10 to 15 knots by night. SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet with swells possible along the west coast .Small crafts should exercise caution over open waters.

Sun 82°F 74°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. WINDS North 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with swells likely along the west coast.Small craft warning is in effect.

Mon 83°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS North 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft warning is in effect.