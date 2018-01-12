Gusty weekend ahead: Cayman Islands forecast for 11-12 January

Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands through today as a weak surface trough dissipates over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest.
