Gusty weekend ahead: Cayman Islands forecast for 11-12 January

January 12, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

Synopsis

 

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands through today as a weak surface trough dissipates over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    South to southeast 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming north to northwest 5 to 10 knots by night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

  • Sat

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    North 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming 10 to 15 knots by night.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet with swells possible along the west coast .Small crafts should exercise caution over open waters.

  • Sun

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

    82°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with swells likely along the west coast.Small craft warning is in effect.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    83°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft warning is in effect.

 

About the author

Joe Avary
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

