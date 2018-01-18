Gusty winds expected as front moves through Cayman area

Synopsis
|
Moderate winds and moderate to rough seas are expected for the Cayman Islands today as a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico moves over the Yucatan channel. The front is expected to moves across the Cayman area overnight with fresh winds and rough seas expected from early Thursday as the associated high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area moving southwest.
|
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.