Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Gusty winds expected as front moves through Cayman area

January 17, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

Synopsis

 

Moderate winds and moderate to rough seas are expected for the Cayman Islands today as a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico moves over the Yucatan channel. The front is expected to moves across the Cayman area overnight with fresh winds and rough seas expected from early Thursday as the associated high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area moving southwest.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Wed

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    84°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Winds will be northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 15 to 20 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft warning is in effect from late night.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    82°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    WINDS

    North to northeast at 20 to 25 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

  • Fri

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    82°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

  • Sat

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    82°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Northeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.Small craft warning remains in effect.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    82°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: