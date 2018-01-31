Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Happy Seniors Group gets “creative” with seniors

January 30, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One church group for seniors looks ahead to 2018 as the year of creativity.
The Happy Seniors group on Monday had its first gathering of the year. The Elmslie Church and Church of God started the group more than 20 years ago. Members meet once a month to socialize.
Programme facilitator Nancy Bodden said the group’s focus is on creativity. Yesterday (29 January) they painted seascapes.
“Well, everybody benefits from doing something with their hands, from creating something, I really believe that cooking a meal, sowing an apron or doing a painting, it just gives you joy,” said Mrs. Bodden.
Mrs. Bodden said the next trip for the seniors will be to Kaibo to be inspired by nature.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: