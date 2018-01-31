Happy Seniors Group gets “creative” with seniors

One church group for seniors looks ahead to 2018 as the year of creativity.

The Happy Seniors group on Monday had its first gathering of the year. The Elmslie Church and Church of God started the group more than 20 years ago. Members meet once a month to socialize.

Programme facilitator Nancy Bodden said the group’s focus is on creativity. Yesterday (29 January) they painted seascapes.

“Well, everybody benefits from doing something with their hands, from creating something, I really believe that cooking a meal, sowing an apron or doing a painting, it just gives you joy,” said Mrs. Bodden.

Mrs. Bodden said the next trip for the seniors will be to Kaibo to be inspired by nature.

