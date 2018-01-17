Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hew calls for gun amnesty programme

January 16, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
George Town North MLA Hon. Joey Hew Tuesday (16 January) said he wants guns off the streets following Monday’s shooting in the constituency.

He says there have been programmes in the past that have gone a long way in ridding the community of firearms. He says he supports police and wants to see the return of some of those programmes.

“Maybe the time is right and I have already had preliminary discussions with members in the community, and in particular members of the church and also the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, to look at the gun amnesty programme.” Mr. Hew said.

He says he continues to support the RCIPS in its investigations.

