Police net 55 drunk drivers in 31 days.

That’s the result of the RCIPS 2017 seasonal safety campaign named Winter Guardian.

It works out to 1.8 DUI arrests per day.

And is nearly double the amount of DUI arrests for the same period last year.

This past weekend alone saw 12 people cuffed for DUI’s, including some who blew twice over the legal limit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print