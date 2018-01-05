Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hope Foundation speaks on Christmas DUI’s

January 4, 2018
Seven people who partied this holiday season made use of the Hope for Today Foundation’s park and ride initiative.

And while operations manager Brent Hyde’s says the number might be low, he says the message is getting out there about safe driving during festive seasons.
The R.C.I.P.S says they have arrested 55 people for D.U.I’s over the month of December, for Mr. Hyde’s, he says Cayman should look into its alcohol intake and the issues surrounding it, like drunk driving.

“We set a huge stigma on drugs, drugs quote drugs but alcohol is just as big of an issue in this community as drugs, the message its sending is for me is I think of the many that got away, there was probably a whole heap more that the police could have caught,” said Operations Manager for the Hope For Today Foundation, Brent Hydes.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

