HR Department poised for ‘quick wins’ as initiatives ready for rollout

The first of what Immigration and HR Chief Officer Wesley Howell called ‘quick wins’ are on the horizon, as government works to implement a campaign promise.

Mr. Howell told Cayman 27 the recruitment process for an interim director of the newly formed Department of Human Resources is in its final stages. He said staff have received training over the last year to get up to speed.

Now that a budget is approved, he says the department is poised for what he called an ‘agile implementation,’ rolling out an unspecified number of initiatives over the next 18 months.

“The Immigration law, if we start there, and has 10 sections, there are four sections that deal with what you would call traditional immigration and border control, deportations, asylum, and those sorts of things, the rest of it is all of the administration around to work permits, boards, and the other factors, that is all going to be stripped away,” said Mr. Howell.

He said the new department will take on issues like technical and vocational training, job readiness, skills retooling, as well as some of the processes surrounding work permit applications, to PR and Caymanian status issues.

