HSA offers new surgery for fibroids

The Health Services Authority has a new surgery technique to help women who are combating fibroids and they say it makes life a little less painful for patients.

The method is called uterine fibroid embolization, which is a minimal surgery that shrinks fibroids by blocking off their blood supply. This gives patients alternatives from major surgeries like a hysterectomy.

HSA’s interventional radiologist Dr. Vladamir Sloboda said this is the only hospital on the island that offers this procedure.

“It’s surgery that doesn’t leave scars and has lower complication rate and obviously when you do surgery such as hysterectomy a woman loses her uterus, so with UFE, women get to keep the uterus,” said Dr. Sloboda.

The HSA says three local patents have already undergone this procedure successfully. For more info: https://www.radiologyinfo.org/en/info.cfm?pg=ufe

