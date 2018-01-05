Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

HSA offers new surgery for fibroids

January 4, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Health Services Authority has a new surgery technique to help women who are combating fibroids and they say it makes life a little less painful for patients.

The method is called uterine fibroid embolization, which is a minimal surgery that shrinks fibroids by blocking off their blood supply. This gives patients alternatives from major surgeries like a hysterectomy.
HSA’s interventional radiologist Dr. Vladamir Sloboda said this is the only hospital on the island that offers this procedure.
“It’s surgery that doesn’t leave scars and has lower complication rate and obviously when you do surgery such as hysterectomy a woman loses her uterus, so with UFE, women get to keep the uterus,” said Dr. Sloboda.

The HSA says three local patents have already undergone this procedure successfully. For more info: https://www.radiologyinfo.org/en/info.cfm?pg=ufe

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

