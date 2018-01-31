HSA pathology lab achieves JCI re-accreditation

The Health Services Authority’s pathology lab has been re-accredited last week by the internationally-recognised Joint Commission International.

The lab, which first attained its JCI accreditation back in 2015, said it retained its status as the only accredited medical laboratory in the Cayman Islands. Laboratory manager Judith Clarke told Cayman 27 the lab’s staff of 31 may not interact with patients on a day-to-day basis, but they do play a vital role in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease.

“We are not perfect, anybody can make an error,” said Ms. Clarke. “We must ensure there are systems in place to detect these errors and if we get complaints, they are dealt with, to ensure that the results we are sending out are as accurate as possible.”

In addition to the re-accreditation, the Caribbean Association of Medical Technologists, or CASMET, recognised HSA lab staffers for outstanding achievements in the field.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

