Humane Society flags illegal breeding in Cayman

The Humane Society is today (5 January) highlighting what it says is a worrying trend of breeding dogs for profit on island.

Its concern stems from the death of the pregnant dog that was brought to the Society for help after the dog spent 2 days suffering trying to deliver pups.

One of the Humane Society’s Directors Lesley Walker said she’s worried that the dog was being used for breeding, which she is strongly against.

She said most breeders on the island are not licensed and essentially are illegal puppy mills.

“Sometimes the dogs have been bred to the point where they are not healthy any longer and the puppies are not healthy we see a lot of puppies now with deformities where there has been over breeding and no concern for the health of the pets. Please do not buy from these breeders these are nothing more than puppy mills,” said Ms. Walker.

Ms. Walker said there are too many animals on the island and not enough homes so spaying and neutering should always be a priority. She said the Humane Society offers this service free of charge.

