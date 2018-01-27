Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Supermarket promotes healthy food choices

January 26, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

It’s Friday and that means we shine the spotlight on local business news. In tonight’s (26 January) Business Beat we look at Hurley’s Supermarket’s new deli.

Head Chef of Hurley’s Supermarket, Nelson Daniels says there is a trend at the beginning of the year called the whole life challenge, where people eat and live healthy for 6 weeks and has dishes marked at the deli that are suitable for those partaking. The supermarket also recently opened their juice bar this year offering people freshly squeezed juices that have no water added to it.
“Hurley’s, we are really trying to go after farm to table, we are essentially really knowing where your food is coming from, we try to buy locally when we can, we not only feature it in our produce department, we do try to feature it in not only in our hot foods but as well as our cold foods and even some of the juices that we have,” said Head Chef Nelson Daniels.

Hurley’s Supermarket is located in Grand Harbor and is open 7 a.m. till 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

