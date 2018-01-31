Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
‘I will win a medal’: Walton confident ahead of Commonwealth nominations

January 30, 2018
Jordan Armenise
With nominations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games being announced in various countries, athletes representing Cayman are sure to be notified in the coming weeks. One athlete who is sure to hear his named called is 200 and 400 meter national record holder Jamal Walton. Can Walton bring Cayman only its 3rd medal in the game’s history?

“Ya I am. Yes, I always bring every medal. It would feel great to be in history books to win the 3rd medal for the Cayman Islands. I am just going to do the best that I can.”

The Miramar High School senior is arguably Cayman’s strongest hope for the first Commonwealth medal since 2010, and expectations could not be higher after an incredible 2017 season. Walton reached the semi-finals of the men’s 400 meters at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Previously, Walton broke the 400 meter national record for the 2nd time in 2017 at the Under-20 Pan Am Championships in Peru running 44.99 seconds to win gold. Walton says he can run faster.

“We haven’t ran in spikes yet, but I can run 43 (seconds). That’s my goal. 19.99 (seconds), 18.8 (seconds) in the 200 meters. I always drop time every year.”

Cayman’s only Commonwealth medals are a bronze in long jump by Kareem Streete-Thompson in 2002 and a gold in the 200 meters by Cydonie Mothersille in 2010.

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

