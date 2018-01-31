‘I will win a medal’: Walton confident ahead of Commonwealth nominations

With nominations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games being announced in various countries, athletes representing Cayman are sure to be notified in the coming weeks. One athlete who is sure to hear his named called is 200 and 400 meter national record holder Jamal Walton. Can Walton bring Cayman only its 3rd medal in the game’s history?

“Ya I am. Yes, I always bring every medal. It would feel great to be in history books to win the 3rd medal for the Cayman Islands. I am just going to do the best that I can.”

The Miramar High School senior is arguably Cayman’s strongest hope for the first Commonwealth medal since 2010, and expectations could not be higher after an incredible 2017 season. Walton reached the semi-finals of the men’s 400 meters at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Previously, Walton broke the 400 meter national record for the 2nd time in 2017 at the Under-20 Pan Am Championships in Peru running 44.99 seconds to win gold. Walton says he can run faster.

“We haven’t ran in spikes yet, but I can run 43 (seconds). That’s my goal. 19.99 (seconds), 18.8 (seconds) in the 200 meters. I always drop time every year.”

Cayman’s only Commonwealth medals are a bronze in long jump by Kareem Streete-Thompson in 2002 and a gold in the 200 meters by Cydonie Mothersille in 2010.

