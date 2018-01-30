Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Inaugural ‘Cayman Cup’ sets new date, new focus with Under-20 football only

January 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Football Association has announced the inaugural ‘Cayman Cup’ has a new date and a new focus. The tournament, which was originally set to commence 9th-11th February will now take place 23rd-25th March. The tournament was also set to host both Under-17 and Under-20 national teams from Jamaica, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. However, that has now been condensed solely to the nations Under-20 squads. Tournament Manager Antwan Seymour says the condensed field was better for all involved.

“The U17 has been invited to Martinique for a similar tournament and there group seem to favor that more so we decided to just focus on the U20 group.”

All games will be held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Here is a look at the new fixtures:

 

23rd March 2018

6:00pm – Jamaica vs Dominican Republic

8:00pm – Cayman vs Cuba

 

24th March 2018

6:00pm – Jamaica vs Cuba

8:00pm – Cayman vs Dominican Republic

 

25th March 2018

6:00pm – Cuba vs Dominican Republic

8:00pm – Cayman vs Jamaica

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

