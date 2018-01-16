Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Ironwood development expected in 2nd quarter of 2018

January 16, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Nearly six years after the proposed project was first announced, those with the planned Ironwood Development say the project continues to move forward but there remains no timetable for when shovels will hit the ground.

Ironwood CEO David Moffitt in an email said he expects ground will break sometime in the second quarter of this year. The project includes plans for the Arnold Palmer golf course as well residences and shops. Plans for the $360 million dollar project were first announced back in 2012 but to date no construction. In October of 2016 the development group behind the project said funding could be in jeopardy. They wanted government to meet the deadline to sign off on the 10-mile east-west arterial road extension critical to accessing the area. Six weeks later the group said it was moving forward and expected to break ground in early 2017. That didn’t happen.

Cayman 27 reached out to Minister of Infrastructure Joey Hew for comment on the project and he declined to comment.

