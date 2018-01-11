Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Ironwood to start public meetings on bulk fuel depot

January 10, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Ironwood CEO David Moffitt says plans for a fuel depot in Bodden Town are moving ahead as planned as he assured the public will be included in the planning process. Today (10 January) Mr. Moffitt addressed concerns raised by Minister of Environment Hon. Dwayne Seymour when he told Cayman 27 he was not aware of any bulk depot plans in his area. Mr. Moffit said not everyone in government would have known about the plans. He said, “We have been working with the Planning ministry for quite some time on this on the east-west corridor and through the road and planning department we have worked with the chief officer and those in the government ministry there.” He also addressed concerns from Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders about storing highly flammable liquid in Bodden Town especially in light of the Jackson Point terminal fire last year. But Mr. Moffitt assures new facility will have all the technology to prevent such risks. He said the next stage is public consultations. Those are expected to begin on 1 February.

