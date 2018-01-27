It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas for green thumbs

The smell of Christmas was in the air over the weekend.

Dozens of people came out Sunday (21 January) to collect free mulch from old Christmas trees.

The Department of Environmental Health collected the trees from several collection areas around Cayman before shredding them and leaving the mulch for residents to pick up.

“It’s like having Christmas year-round,” said Kelly Reineking, who was on hand to collect some free mulch. “It sits on my driveway for several months because it’s too acidic to use right away and every time the breeze comes, it smells like Christmas.”

The DEH says the programme goes a long way to reduce the amount of trees that end up in the landfill.

“It’s awesome,” Jamaal Solomon said. “This is my first year. I think last year we missed it so wife told me I need to be out here at 8 a.m. sharp and get the mulch.

“My job is getting it in the truck and then take instructions after,” he said with a laugh.

