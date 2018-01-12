Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Business News

JetBlue to add daily Fort Lauderdale flights in October 2018

January 12, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon (11 January) that JetBlue airlines will be adding daily service from Fort Lauderdale later this year. The new route is in addition to the airline’s service from New York’s JFK airport and is slated to debut in October 2018.

Southwest Airlines is already planning to add service in 2018 as well, introducing a flight from Houston in June.

Mr. Kirkconnell said the additional airlift these will help the country meet 2018’s ambitious growth projections.

“Five percent growth next year would be very good for our industry, very good for our community, and very good for the trickle down effect of the economic benefit for the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

He said the Owen Roberts International Airport renovations, which have already begun to come online, are making it easier for these airlines to expand.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

