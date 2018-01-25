Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Juvenile appears in court for robbery

January 24, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A boy has appeared in court to face a burglary charge and has been remanded into custody. Cayman 27 is with holding the boy’s name because he is a minor. He was arrested last Friday (19 January) following a reported burglary on Selkirk Drive earlier this month. He will be back in court on 23 February.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: