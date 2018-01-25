A boy has appeared in court to face a burglary charge and has been remanded into custody. Cayman 27 is with holding the boy’s name because he is a minor. He was arrested last Friday (19 January) following a reported burglary on Selkirk Drive earlier this month. He will be back in court on 23 February.
-
Share This!
Juvenile appears in court for robbery
January 24, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Shot musician Dexter Bodden recounts his brush with death
January 24, 2018
Crime • News
Murder suspect bailed, police warn against vigilante justice
January 24, 2018
Business • News
Pensions Department warns “Employers, pay your contributions”
January 24, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.