Laser focused: Cayman’s youth laser radials look to improve in 2018

January 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After a successful voyage to China at the Youth World Sailing Championships, Cayman’s National Sailing Coach Raphael Harvey says success on the water still comes with challenges .

“One of the biggest struggles is getting off the start lines because we don’t have the actual simulation here. So our aim going into the world championships was get off the starts we weren’t really focusing on results.”

“In spite of those challenges, Cayman’s Allena Rankine placed 19th overall finish, the highest for any laser radial sailor in Cayman’s history.

“Allena did sail exceptionally well, one of the things I was very impressed with was her ability to not just get to the front but to maintain a lead for two three legs. That’s one of the things we struggle with as sailors is just winning that first race.

“But can Rankine do what no sailor in Cayman has not done in recent years? Win a medal in an international competition.

“You never say never but its quite a hard task. For the boat that she’s sailing compared to the other sailors she is on the lighter side, which means she can do well on the lighter breeze but anything above 7-8 knots she will be working very very hard.”

Cayman’s sailors hope that hard work will pay off in 2018. Here’s a look at all the international races for the laser radials in 2018:

  • Boomerang                                            27 Jan – 28 Jan
  • Golf Coast Champs                               30 Mar – 1 Apr
  • US Nationals Laser Championship   30 Jun – 3 July
  • North American Championship        12 July- 15 July
  • Youth World Sailing Champs            14 July – 21 July
  • CAC Games                                            20 July – 3 Aug
  • Orange Bowl                                          26 Dec – 30 Dec
