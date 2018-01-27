Learning how to live well

Health and fitness buffs — or at least those ready to add some healthy routines to their lives — had plenty to do Saturday (20 January) at the Live Well lifestyle and wellness event.

Dozens of health and fitness businesses gathered at the Arts and Recreation Center for the event, which featured fitness classes, healthy drinks and a chance for you to learn more about all those wellness products you see on the shelf.

It may just go a long way to helping some of you keep those New Year’s resolutions going.

