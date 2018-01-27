Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Business News

Learning how to live well

January 26, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Health and fitness buffs — or at least those ready to add some healthy routines to their lives — had plenty to do Saturday (20 January) at the Live Well lifestyle and wellness event.

Dozens of health and fitness businesses gathered at the Arts and Recreation Center for the event, which featured fitness classes, healthy drinks and a chance for you to learn more about all those wellness products you see on the shelf.

It may just go a long way to helping some of you keep those New Year’s resolutions going.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: