We sit down with Cayman Cricket Technical Director Peter Anderson and men’s national team captain Ramon Sealy to discuss the upcoming tour in Argentina as well as the country’s rise in the International Cricket Council’s rankings and the upcoming youth tours for the first time in almost five years.
Let’s Talk Sports: Busy 2018 ahead for Cayman Cricket
January 31, 2018
1 Min Read
