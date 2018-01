Let’s Talk Sports: Cayman Islands Softball Association

We sit down with Cayman Islands Softball Association’s Ivy Robinson and Mollyann Moore to discuss the upcoming 5-day international friendly starting Thursday 18th January. The ‘Heroes Day Invitational’ will see Cayman host Jamaica and Cuba.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule of games being held at Field of Dreams:

Thursday 18th January

6:00pm – Opening Ceremonies

6:30pm – Cayman vs Cuba (women)

8:00 pm – Cayman vs Cuba (men)

Friday 19th January

6:30pm – Cuba vs Cayman (women)

8:00pm – Cayman vs Jamaica (men)

Saturday 20th January

2:00pm – Jamaica vs Cuba (men)

4:00pm – Cayman vs Cuba (women)

6:00pm – Jamaica vs Cayman (male)

Sunday 21st January

2:00pm – Jamaica vs Cuba (men)

4:00pm – Cuba vs Cayman (women)

6:00pm – Cuba vs Cayman (men)

Monday 22nd January

2:00pm – Cuba vs Cayman (men)

4:00pm – Cuba vs Cayman (women)

6:00pm – Jamaica vs Cayman (men)

8:00pm – Jamaica vs Cuba (men)

Tuesday 23rd January

6:30pm – Cuba vs Cayman (women)

8:00pm – Men’s Finals

