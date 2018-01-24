Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Let’s Talk Sports: CIBA’s Ryan Barrett on Fight Night changes, Commonwealth boxers named

January 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

This Saturday’s ‘Fight Night’ (27 January) featuring amateur boxers from the United States Virgin Islands is now ‘Champions Night’ featuring Cayman only fighters. Two boxers have been named to represent Cayman at the 2018 Commonwealth Games 4th-15th April in Australia. We catch up with national boxing coach Ryan Barrett to get the latest.

Tags

