We catch up with 2018 FLOW Skills Competition winner Victor Thompson after outlasting 40 entrants to win the contest’s 14-16 age group, held Sunday 28th January. The young footballer will now head to Trinidad and Tobago to attend a Manchester United Soccer Camp as part of the FLOW Skills Ultimate Football Experience. Cayman’s Molly Kehoe won the 12-13 age grouping and will attend the regional camp with Thompson, joining various winners from across the region.
-
Let’s Talk Sports: FLOW Skills Competition winner Victor Thompson
January 31, 2018
1 Min Read
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
