Library registry to shine spotlight on local authors

The Public Library is aiming to document Cayman’s 75 local authors for its new local book registry.

Public Library Services Director Ramona Melody issued a call for all local authors to be part of their drive to document our literary works.

The registry will include information such as their names, their written works and a summary of those works.

Ms. Melody said she believes the registry will be a source of inspiration for the younger generation to know who Caymanian writers are and they aspire to authors too.

“And I’m not sure that everybody knows how much talent they have and the kinds of work that they have produced and the kinds of genres they have written in and so I think this is one way to spotlight their accomplishments but to also let young people know who’s out there,” said Ms. Melody.

