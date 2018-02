Has mother nature figured out the lionfish invasion?

The anecdotal evidence, and results showing signs of predation in a recent Central Caribbean Marine Institute study are encouraging, but the invasive lionfish are still commonly found in our waters, especially beyond recreational diving limits.

That’s where traps come in. Lionfish University’s Stacy Frank joined Cayman 27 to talk about one such device due for testing next week on Little Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print