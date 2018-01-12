Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Local artist releases new EP

January 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
Local artist Shameka Clarke has released a new EP called Press Play and she hopes to heat up the airwaves.

Ms. Clarke said her latest offering includes 6 tracks, in genres ranging from Soca to Pop and Dancehall and it has been in the works since June. She said she’s aiming to get her talent known internationally.

“I know I started it out with it being really upbeat, so I went to get, I want them to feel joy , whatever mood you’re in, there is a song for every mood on there,” said Ms. Clarke.

She added the songs are about enjoying life to relationships, for more information on Press Play. https://soundcloud.com/shameka-clarke

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

