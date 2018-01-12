Local artist releases new EP

Local artist Shameka Clarke has released a new EP called Press Play and she hopes to heat up the airwaves.

Ms. Clarke said her latest offering includes 6 tracks, in genres ranging from Soca to Pop and Dancehall and it has been in the works since June. She said she’s aiming to get her talent known internationally.

“I know I started it out with it being really upbeat, so I went to get, I want them to feel joy , whatever mood you’re in, there is a song for every mood on there,” said Ms. Clarke.

She added the songs are about enjoying life to relationships, for more information on Press Play. https://soundcloud.com/shameka-clarke

