Looking ahead at 2018: Leaders hopeful for new year

2018 is officially here and local leaders say Cayman’s economy is on track to experience continued growth and stability.

Speaking in his New Year’s day message Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined key areas of development ahead, while Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said his team will engage with the public more and House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush added there’s much to be thankful for.

And you can visit https://www.youtube.com/user/CIGovtInfoServices to view all three leaders New Year’s message.

