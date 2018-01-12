Man charged in Dr. Jones-Leslie’s death

Police Friday (12 January) charged a 70-year old man in the death of Dr. Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie, according to an RCIPS press release.

Ms. Jones-Leslie was killed in July when she was hit by a taxi outside Owen Roberts International Airport.

The driver faces charges of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and Causing Death by Careless Driving. He’s set to appear in court on 5 February.

Ms. Jones-Leslie was a Jamaican gynecologist who often came to Cayman to assist patients here.

The driver of the taxi was arrested shortly after the incident. His neighbours at the time described him as kind-hearted man who was remorseful about what happened.

