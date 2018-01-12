Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Man charged in Dr. Jones-Leslie’s death

January 12, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Friday (12 January) charged a 70-year old man in the death of Dr. Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Ms. Jones-Leslie was killed in July when she was hit by a taxi outside Owen Roberts International Airport. 

The driver faces charges of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and Causing Death by Careless Driving. He’s set to appear in court on 5 February. 

Ms. Jones-Leslie was a Jamaican gynecologist who often came to Cayman to assist patients here. 

The driver of the taxi was arrested shortly after the incident. His neighbours at the time described him as kind-hearted man who was remorseful about what happened. 

 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

