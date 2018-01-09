Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Man faces charges for alleged car break-ins

January 8, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A 46-year-old man appears in court for theft.

Lawrence Ebanks was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and interfering with a motor vehicle on Friday (5 January.)

Today (8 January) the West Bay man appeared in court and was quickly deemed unfit to stand before the magistrate for his appearance.

Mr. Ebanks tested positive for cocaine in court, the judge and public attorney said due to mental challenges Mr. Ebanks faces generally his case may want to be dealt with in drug court.

Police say Mr. Ebanks was found acting suspiciously as he trespassed on private property and appeared to be attempting to gain entry to a parked vehicle.

Mr. Ebanks also received charges for two counts of theft stemming from separate incidents last September both involving money being stolen from parked vehicles.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: