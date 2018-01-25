Man in court for child cruelty

A man facing two charges for allegedly abusing his daughter has pleaded guilty to common assault. A court order prevents us from releasing his name as it would reveal the identity of the child involved. The man pleaded not guilty to two other charges, those were, child cruelty and causing actual bodily harm. According to court documents the charges stem from an incident when the child mother’s reported to police that she felt the man was mistreating their daughter. He is set to return to court 19 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

