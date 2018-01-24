Man in critical condition after weekend collision

One man remains in critical condition at the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Hirst Road on Monday (22 January.)

It was one of 34 collisions over the holiday weekend.

Police say the man was driving a Honda when his car collided with a Chevrolet on Hirst Road in Newlands.

The vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole before coming to a stop against a nearby fence.

The driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the hospital and later discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses of this collision to come forward and contact PC Athelton Watts at the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

