Man stable after Brac crash, car involved was reported stolen

January 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man remains in stable condition at the hospital today (30 January) after crashing a stolen car.
It happened yesterday morning (29 January) in Cayman Brac.
According to police the vehicle left the road and overturned near Rebecca’s Cave Road.
The vehicle was reported stolen shortly before the collision. The driver was taken to Faith hospital with serious injuries, including internal bleeding. He was later airlifted to Grand Cayman. Investigations into the crash and the stolen car continues.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

