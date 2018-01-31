Man stable after Brac crash, car involved was reported stolen

A man remains in stable condition at the hospital today (30 January) after crashing a stolen car.

It happened yesterday morning (29 January) in Cayman Brac.

According to police the vehicle left the road and overturned near Rebecca’s Cave Road.

The vehicle was reported stolen shortly before the collision. The driver was taken to Faith hospital with serious injuries, including internal bleeding. He was later airlifted to Grand Cayman. Investigations into the crash and the stolen car continues.

