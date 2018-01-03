Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Man who allegedly attempted to break into the Chief Justice’s home appears in court

January 3, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A man who allegedly attempted to enter Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s property over the weekend today (2 January) appeared in court.

41-year-old Thadeus Bodden was remanded into custody for two counts of criminal trespass.

According to police Mr. Bodden was seen by a patrol officer Saturday (30 December) morning behaving suspiciously near Mr. Smellie’s Patrick’s Island residence.

The officer arrested the man. He was also allegedly captured on CCTV video in another criminal trespass incident near Poindexter Road.

In that instance he was seen trying to open the doors of a car. Mr. Bodden returns to court a week from today (2 January.) He faces charges in both incidents.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: