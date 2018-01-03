Man who allegedly attempted to break into the Chief Justice’s home appears in court

A man who allegedly attempted to enter Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s property over the weekend today (2 January) appeared in court.

41-year-old Thadeus Bodden was remanded into custody for two counts of criminal trespass.

According to police Mr. Bodden was seen by a patrol officer Saturday (30 December) morning behaving suspiciously near Mr. Smellie’s Patrick’s Island residence.

The officer arrested the man. He was also allegedly captured on CCTV video in another criminal trespass incident near Poindexter Road.

In that instance he was seen trying to open the doors of a car. Mr. Bodden returns to court a week from today (2 January.) He faces charges in both incidents.

