Miller calls for more meetings of NSC

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller is calling for more meetings of the National Security Council. The Opposition Leader said in the last eight months the council has only met once. This at a time when Cayman has registered a murder and several gun-related incidents in recent weeks. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks has more in this report.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said, “My biggest area of concern is the functionality of the National Security Council.” Mr. Miller is questioning the efficiency of the National Security Council. He said, “Well we haven’t met but once in 8 months and I think that’s a council that I think that given the increase in crime in particular gun and violent crime over the last decade that, that council I think needs to be meeting once a month.”

According to police statistics, illegal firearm possession arrests have increased 140% percent from 2010 through 2016. However, murders are down from 2010 and 2011. Mr. Miller said by meeting more often all parties get a say in the fight against crime. He said, “In order to be able to have the various agency represented at the council develop a crime strategy that can be rolled out to the public.”

Turning to his own district Mr. Miller expressed dissatisfaction with the number of officers assigned there. Despite getting two new officers stationed there. He said, “Two people cannot cover it 24/7 and allow for vacation and sickness and everything like that, my HR training tells me that we are looking somewhere in the region of 4 officers and anything less is unacceptable.”

However, he said he does not want to step on what he sees as progress. He said, “I’m going to continue to do what I can advocate for it, I think getting two is a step in the right direction.”

Cayman 27 reached out to the Governor’s Office and the Governor said the remit of the Council to give strategic advice not operational direction. She said, “At present senior staff leading security work are embarked on a number of important projects including the formation of a combined border protection service, enhancements to maritime security including the formation of a coastguard and new maritime surveillance capability and security enhancements to the prison.”

