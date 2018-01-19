Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Business Crime News

Minor fire at Camana Bay cinema

January 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Fire and police personnel are currently at the Camana Bay cinema responding to a minor fire reported earlier tonight (17 January.)

A Dart Real Estate statement on the incident a short while ago confirmed a minor fire in the concessions production area of The Camana Bay Cinema at around 7.30 p.m.

It said emergency precautions were implemented and patrons, among them HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick, were immediately evacuated in a safe manner.

“The fire was quickly contained and extinguished; investigation into the cause is currently underway,” the statement read.

No one was injured during the incident.

Dart Real Estate also commended staff for their swift action and the emergency services for their quick response.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and tune in for details in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (19 January.)

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

