Minor fire at Camana Bay cinema

Fire and police personnel are currently at the Camana Bay cinema responding to a minor fire reported earlier tonight (17 January.)

A Dart Real Estate statement on the incident a short while ago confirmed a minor fire in the concessions production area of The Camana Bay Cinema at around 7.30 p.m.

It said emergency precautions were implemented and patrons, among them HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick, were immediately evacuated in a safe manner.

“The fire was quickly contained and extinguished; investigation into the cause is currently underway,” the statement read.

No one was injured during the incident.

Dart Real Estate also commended staff for their swift action and the emergency services for their quick response.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and tune in for details in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (19 January.)

