Missing teen found, whereabouts of West Bay man still unknown

Missing teenager Roseanna Redden has been found in good health.

She went missing last Wednesday (3 January) after leaving the Cayman Islands hospital. Today (9 January) police said the teen was located. They also say they are working with all their partners, including the Department of Child and Family Services, on Ms. Redden’s consistent disappearances.

Meanwhile, police say they have no new developments in the disappearance of West Bay resident James Orville Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks was reported missing on Friday (5 January.) He was last seen at his home in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay between 29-30 December.

The RCIPS is appealing for anyone with information on Mr. Ebanks’s whereabouts to contact the West Bay police station at 949-3999 or 911.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

