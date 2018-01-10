Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Crime News

Missing teen found, whereabouts of West Bay man still unknown

January 9, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Missing teenager Roseanna Redden has been found in good health.
She went missing last Wednesday (3 January) after leaving the Cayman Islands hospital. Today (9 January) police said the teen was located. They also say they are working with all their partners, including the Department of Child and Family Services, on Ms. Redden’s consistent disappearances.
Meanwhile, police say they have no new developments in the disappearance of West Bay resident James Orville Ebanks.
Mr. Ebanks was reported missing on Friday (5 January.) He was last seen at his home in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay between 29-30 December.
The RCIPS is appealing for anyone with information on Mr. Ebanks’s whereabouts to contact the West Bay police station at 949-3999 or 911.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: