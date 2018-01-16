Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

MLA Alva Suckoo asks for trash collection improvements

January 15, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Mr. Suckoo also touched on what he says are concerns from residents in his constituency about delayed garbage collections.

Mr. Suckoo confirmed his area recently was serviced by the DEH and residents’ trash collected.

But he believes government’s methods of dealing with garbage collections woes are band-aid fixes instead of long-term solutions.

“I’m appealing to the government once more, let’s fix this together because clearly something is broken and we need some rapid response we need a longer term plan for how we’re gonna deal with collections going forward but come clean and let us know exactly what the situation is,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Cayman 27 reached out the Department of Environmental Health for a comment and they responded saying.

“The dDEH has been working tirelessly since last week to ensure that garbage collection services return to normal as soon as possible.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: