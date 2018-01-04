Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
MLA Saunders says accountability needed in garbage pile-up issue

January 3, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

One Bodden Town MLA says he wants people to be held accountable for Cayman’s growing garbage pile-up. Today (3 January) Bodden Town West MLA  Chris Saunders says the situation cannot continue. Last month we reported that Department of Environmental Health officials were engaged in dealing with a labour issue prompted by a decision to pull the plug on overtime. He said, “This will definitely affect you and you are playing into the hands of people who want to see garbage collection privatized. So I will say to you there are other ways to do it this is not the way where it is affecting health and the appearance of our community.” Mr Saunders said he is in continuous talks with Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour about the garbage situation. But he says time is against us as this is a health issue that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

 

 

