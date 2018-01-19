MLA’s persistence pays off in ‘illuminating’ walking track project

After months of what she described as ‘nagging’ the powers that be, George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly said new lights have at last been installed at the walking track near John Gray High School.

She told Cayman 27 the environmentally-friendly LED’s were added around the track to improve visibility for those who use it. Ms. Connolly, an avid walker herself, said many who use the track do so in the early morning hours, or late in the evenings.

“For them to actually come out here and walk, and not have to worry about being assaulted or whatever because of the fact there’s not sufficient lighting, that makes me feel good,” said Ms. Connolly.

The first term MLA said CUC provided the utility pole and the light fixtures for the project, and the government will pick up the tab for the month-to-month lighting costs.

