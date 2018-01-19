Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News

MLA’s persistence pays off in ‘illuminating’ walking track project

January 18, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

After months of what she described as ‘nagging’ the powers that be, George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly said new lights have at last been installed at the walking track near John Gray High School.

She told Cayman 27 the environmentally-friendly LED’s were added around the track to improve visibility for those who use it. Ms. Connolly, an avid walker herself, said many who use the track do so in the early morning hours, or late in the evenings.

“For them to actually come out here and walk, and not have to worry about being assaulted or whatever because of the fact there’s not sufficient lighting, that makes me feel good,” said Ms. Connolly.

The first term MLA said CUC provided the utility pole and the light fixtures for the project, and the government will pick up the tab for the month-to-month lighting costs.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: