Your midday commute may have been delayed a bit after a head-on collision on the Easterly Tibbett’s highway near Lakeside apartments today (26 January.)
Firefighters were on scene when our crews arrived. Police said the two-car collision happened around 10:30 am. Police said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Morning crash causes traffic delays
