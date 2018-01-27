Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Morning crash causes traffic delays

January 26, 2018
Philipp Richter
Your midday commute may have been delayed a bit after a head-on collision on the Easterly Tibbett’s highway near Lakeside apartments today (26 January.)
Firefighters were on scene when our crews arrived. Police said the two-car collision happened around 10:30 am. Police said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

