Motorsports enthusiasts turn east to quench need for speed

January 24, 2018
Kevin Morales
It has become almost a weekly theme — police sending out press releases outlining carnage on Cayman’s roads.

Just this last weekend, 34 collisions were reported.

Some motorsports enthusiasts gathered at Breakers Speedway this weekend. The idea is to get their need for speed out on the track instead of public roads. The track  has largely gone unused for most of the last decade. 

“It’s well needed,” motorsports enthusiast Lionel Frederick said. “It has been about, what, about eight years since the track has been closed — eight or seven years? I hope to see this progress during the future and it’s here to stay.” 

Police sent out a press release about Sunday’s (21 January) event.
The Hot Rod Association several years ago received a peppercorn lease from Government to lease land in hopes of building a new quarter-mile track in East End. 

“It provides facilitation for young drivers as well as veteran drivers to be able to race, to be able to race in a safe environment and to enjoy their cars,” participant Aaron Haylock said. “We have a lot of race car enthusiasts here who want a facility to be able to go to and race and not have to be on the streets, you know, putting their lives at risk, putting other people’s lives at risk and putting the police’s lives at risk.” 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

