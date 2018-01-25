Motorsports enthusiasts turn east to quench need for speed

It has become almost a weekly theme — police sending out press releases outlining carnage on Cayman’s roads.

Just this last weekend, 34 collisions were reported.

Some motorsports enthusiasts gathered at Breakers Speedway this weekend. The idea is to get their need for speed out on the track instead of public roads. The track has largely gone unused for most of the last decade.

“It’s well needed,” motorsports enthusiast Lionel Frederick said. “It has been about, what, about eight years since the track has been closed — eight or seven years? I hope to see this progress during the future and it’s here to stay.”

Police sent out a press release about Sunday’s (21 January) event.

The Hot Rod Association several years ago received a peppercorn lease from Government to lease land in hopes of building a new quarter-mile track in East End.

“It provides facilitation for young drivers as well as veteran drivers to be able to race, to be able to race in a safe environment and to enjoy their cars,” participant Aaron Haylock said. “We have a lot of race car enthusiasts here who want a facility to be able to go to and race and not have to be on the streets, you know, putting their lives at risk, putting other people’s lives at risk and putting the police’s lives at risk.”

