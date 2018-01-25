Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Murder suspect bailed, police warn against vigilante justice

January 24, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The man arrested in connection with Saturday’s (20 January) shooting death of Omar Bailey is released and police say there’s not enough evidence to bring charges at this point. 

Police also say they’re worried about vigilante justice against the suspect. 

The 27-year-old George Town man was arrested Monday (22 January) on suspicion of murder.

The RCIPS says it’s aware photos of the suspect have been circulated on social media along with threats against him. The police warn the public not to take the law into their own hands and anyone who does will be prosecuted.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

