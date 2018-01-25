Murder suspect bailed, police warn against vigilante justice

The man arrested in connection with Saturday’s (20 January) shooting death of Omar Bailey is released and police say there’s not enough evidence to bring charges at this point.

Police also say they’re worried about vigilante justice against the suspect.

The 27-year-old George Town man was arrested Monday (22 January) on suspicion of murder.

The RCIPS says it’s aware photos of the suspect have been circulated on social media along with threats against him. The police warn the public not to take the law into their own hands and anyone who does will be prosecuted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

