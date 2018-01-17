Musician Dexter Bodden remains critical after shooting

A man remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Monday (15 January) outside his George Town home.

Cayman 27 understands the victim is musician Dexter Bodden, also known as the Coconut Cowboy.

Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks was at the scene and tells us more in this report.

It was the first shooting in Cayman for 2018.

“Shortly after 6:30 p.m. last night, Monday, the 15th of January, police were alerted by the 911 communicatinos center of a shooting that took place on Avon Way, off Eastern Avenue,” RCIPS spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said.

Police did not confirm the name of the victim. They say the victim was shot in his car shortly after returning home.

“There was a single victim to a gunshot wound. He remains in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital,” Ms. Powery said.

Mr. Bodden has long been known for making the rounds on Cayman’s music circuit everywhere from resorts to Gimistory and even the Rundown stage where he worked with Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s Henry Muttoo.

“We just want to see Dexter around for a long time. The artistic commnunity would be served well with Dexter recovering full and I hope he does,” Mr. Muttoo said.

Police Tuesday (16 January) said they believe a lone gunman responsible for pulling the trigger fled the scene.

Cayman 27 cameras were out on scene last night, most people told us they didn’t see or hear anything.

Police are hoping anyone with information will reach out to them at the George Town police station (949-4222), the RCIPS confidential tip line (949-7777) or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

