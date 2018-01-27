MUZAIC festival hits a high note

Dozens of Cayman’s top musicians and music lovers were honoured over weekend at the 10th-annual Cayman Music and Entertainment Association MUZAIC festival.

The four-day music and arts festival recognized leaders throughout the local music industry, from DJs to young musicians to those honoured for their service throughout the years.

“It’s everything to the Music Association and to the music fraternity as a whole,” CMEA President Jean-Eric Smith said. “This is basically the culmination of a lot of years of work. Basically, music in Cayman has always been a labour of love. And it’s always been pretty much thankless. So this is just a way to knowledge the contributions of musicians throughout the years not only to culture but also the tourism product of the Cayman Islands.”

Among those honoured, Hurley’s Media’s own Jason Howard for his support of local musicians.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

