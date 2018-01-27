Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Culture News

MUZAIC festival hits a high note

January 26, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Dozens of Cayman’s top musicians and music lovers were honoured over weekend at the 10th-annual Cayman Music and Entertainment Association MUZAIC festival.

The four-day music and arts festival recognized leaders throughout the local music industry, from DJs to young musicians to those honoured for their service throughout the years.

“It’s everything to the Music Association and to the music fraternity as a whole,” CMEA President Jean-Eric Smith said. “This is basically the culmination of a lot of years of work. Basically, music in Cayman has always been a labour of love. And it’s always been pretty much thankless. So this is just a way to knowledge the contributions of musicians throughout the years not only to culture but also the tourism product of the Cayman Islands.” 

Among those honoured, Hurley’s Media’s own Jason Howard for his support of local musicians.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: