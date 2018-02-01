Natalie Urquhart appointed President of regional association

Cayman’s Natalie Urquhart is the new President of the Museum Association of the Caribbean. Ms. Urquhart, Director of the National Gallery, said her election puts Cayman at the table for regional decisions for art and this will be a continued advantage to promote local artwork. She said, “We are hoping to see me more exchange of ideas and dialogue obviously for the National Gallery relating to the arts, but of course the wide cultural conversation as well.” Ms. Urquhart’s election was recently announced at the 28th annual MAC general meeting in Florida.

