National Gallery debuts ‘sun-sational’ photography exhibition

A new exhibition opening tonight (23 January) at the National Gallery features some ‘sun-sational’ images taken right here in Cayman.

Solaris is a collection of otherworldly images of the sun, taken by UCCI professor Dr. Bill Hrudey with a telescope he built himself.

The National Gallery told Cayman 27 the exhibition pinpoints where art and science intersect.

“This telescope that Dr. Hrudey has built at UCCI allows us to be able to look at the intricacies of the surface of the sun, to look at the movement on the sun’s surface, and I think it is great that we get this chance to actually see what it looks like,” said Assistant Curator Kerri-Anne Chisholm.

The Solaris exhibition is the second in a series of exhibition shorts.

Ms. Chisholm told Cayman 27 it runs through 9 March.

