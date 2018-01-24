Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Culture News

National Gallery debuts ‘sun-sational’ photography exhibition

January 23, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A new exhibition opening tonight (23 January) at the National Gallery features some ‘sun-sational’ images taken right here in Cayman.

Solaris is a collection of otherworldly images of the sun, taken by UCCI professor Dr. Bill Hrudey with a telescope he built himself.

The National Gallery told Cayman 27 the exhibition pinpoints where art and science intersect.

“This telescope that Dr. Hrudey has built at UCCI allows us to be able to look at the intricacies of the surface of the sun, to look at the movement on the sun’s surface, and I think it is great that we get this chance to actually see what it looks like,” said Assistant Curator Kerri-Anne Chisholm.

The Solaris exhibition is the second in a series of exhibition shorts.

Ms. Chisholm told Cayman 27  it runs through 9 March.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

